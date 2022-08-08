Meander Valley mayor responds to Japanese-style garden proposal

A Meander Valley councillor's proposal to create a Japanese-style garden at Deloraine has received pushback from the council's leader.
In the councillor questions on notice section of the agenda for todays council meeting, mayor Wayne Johnston provided a response to councillor John Temple's proposal to firstly create the garden, and secondly to name it after the recently assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
"While the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a tragedy and an act to condemn, his connection with Meander Valley is tenuous," he said.
"While Councillor Temple's observation concerning the bridge design being reminiscent of Japanese style is noted, other styles of landscaping would be lower maintenance, and perhaps more in keeping with the area."
Cr Johnston also said Cr Temple retained the option of seeking broader community views and putting a motion to the Council for consideration if he pleased.
