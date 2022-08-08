Advertisement
Veteran galloper Hard Empire has given his Tasmanian owners a lot of thrills in the past six years but he topped them all with his upset win in Saturday's group 2 Missile Stakes at Randwick.
The 100-1 outsider in the TAB's fixed-odds market stormed home to record his 12th career win in the $250,000 sprint.
The $142,000 winner's cheque took his career earnings to $732,000 - a nice return on the $11,000 he cost at the 2015 Adelaide yearling sales.
Nine of Hard Empire's 10 owners live in Tasmania and race the nine-year-old with his main owner and purchaser Charles White of Lima Park Bloodstock in Victoria.
Well-known Hobart racing identity Gary Richards got his fellow Tasmanians involved after meeting White by chance.
"He knew I had a connection with Adam Trinder so we sent the horse to him and that's where it all started," Richards recalled.
"Adam rang me before he raced and said 'I think you've got one that goes all right' and he went on to win his only three starts as a two-year-old."
Richards said Hard Empire had a couple of minor problems as a three-year-old and 'went off the boil a little bit'.
"He was hitting himself and needed to grow a bit and he kept running into a good horse called Hot Dipped but he still managed to run third in a couple of features," the owner said.
"He then went to Darren Weir in Victoria and, after winning a couple more races, we made up our minds to send him to Richard and Chantelle Jolly in Adelaide.
"And that's when he went unbelievable.
"He won his first start over there and later won a group 3 (Irwin Stakes) before finishing fourth in the Goodwood."
By that stage, the gelding was starting to be burdened with big weights so Richard Jolly suggested to White it might be time for another move.
"A mate who had a couple of horses with Toby Edmonds in Queensland told me that he did a good job so we sent him up there," Richards explained.
Again Hard Empire won his first start for his new stable and two runs later picked up the group 3 $200,000 George Moore at Doomben before a close fourth in the $1 million Magic Millions Sprint on the Gold Coast.
Hard Empire was having his second run after a six-month break in the Missile Stakes and, despite his long odds, Richards said there was an air of confidence in the Edmonds stable.
"Toby said in a Friday night interview that the horse was flying and had never worked better," the owner said.
"So we had something on him at the long odds.
"To see him win on Saturday was the biggest thrill we've had but he's been a marvellous horse to us all the way through.
"I've been in racing a long time and we all look forward to getting a horse as good as this bloke.
"I'm not saying he's a champion but he's given us a lot of fun."
Richards said the $300,000 Bobbie Lewis at Flemington on September 10 could be Hard Empire's next target.
Tasmanian-bred three-year-old Chester Warrior followed up an impressive city debut with a runaway maiden win at Swan Hill on Sunday.
The Ben & JD Hayes-trained gelding scored by four lengths as a $1.70 favourite.
The short odds weren't surprising given that he finished a close third to Thron Bone and River Ribble at Caulfield a fortnight earlier.
Chester Warrior, by Zululand from Ehor, was bred by Grenville Stud at Whitemore and is a half brother to local star Turk Warrior.
He sold for $100,000 at the 2021 Magic Millions sale in Launceston.
Ehor is also dam of Tasmanian Magic Millions 2YO winner Lustica.
Intrepid Eagle is another Tasmanian-bred three-year-old who made an impressive debut at the metropolitan meeting at Murray Bridge on Saturday.
Trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy, the Alpine Eagle - Elusive Affair gelding was heavily backed before scoring easily in a $41,000 maiden.
McEvoy bought Intrepid Eagle for $90,000 at the 2021 Magic Millions sale in Adelaide.
John Blacker paid $32,000 for his full sister at this year's Launceston sale.
Blacker also has a four-year-old full brother, Alpine Affair, a Hobart maiden winner who ran fourth in the Tasmanian and Launceston Guineas.
Alpine Affair is trialling at Spreyton on Tuesday morning when the other entries include Alpine Wolf, Vivilici, Azara, Le Cadeau and Emily.
Ben Yole became the first Tasmanian-based trainer to win seven races at a single meeting in Hobart on Friday night.
On an eight-race card, he scored with Spikey Boy, To The Lookout, We Salute You, Brian Who, Proficient, Endeavour Stride and Image Of Starzzz.
The only race he missed was won by the Gavin Kelly-trained outsider Murry.
Yole is only the fifth trainer in Australia to prepare seven or more winners at a meeting.
Emma Stewart, who has done it four times, holds the national record with nine wins at Mowbray on Easter Saturday.
Yole has prepared six winners six times.
The Sidmouth-based trainer has won 181 races in Tasmania and 30 in Victoria only seven months into the current season.
Most Perfect Major's win at Mowbray on Sunday night gave the Ray Pullen-trained four-year-old two of the three new feature fillies and mares' races introduced this season.
The $12,000 races were named after breeding stalwarts Trevor Leis, Art Meeker and Steve King and Most Perfect Major has won the Leis and King editions.
She ran fifth to Better Amour in the Meeker.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
