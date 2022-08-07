Fingal man fined, motorcycle seized for drink driving

A 49-year-old Fingal man had his motorcycle seized by Tasmania Police earlier today, after being allegedly caught travelling 160km/h with alcohol in his blood.
Police said the man was caught travelling West on Esk Main road - which has a speed limit of 100km/h - between Fingal and St Marys at about 3.45pm on Sunday.
A second rider was also observed by Tasmania Police, who have yet to confirm if any charges have been laid.
Police identified the motorcycles after entering Fingal and located the man, who has been bailed to appear in court at a later date.
