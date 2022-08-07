The Examiner
49-year-old Fingal man will appear in court for exceeding the speed limit by 60kph while intoxicated

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated August 7 2022 - 9:11am, first published 8:49am
Fingal man fined, motorcycle seized for drink driving

A 49-year-old Fingal man had his motorcycle seized by Tasmania Police earlier today, after being allegedly caught travelling 160km/h with alcohol in his blood.

