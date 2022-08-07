Former Burnie Dockers and St Kilda player Eli Templeton was at the centre of a major incident at an Eastern Football League match in Melbourne on Saturday.
It has been reported that following a legal bump from an opposition player, Templeton was sent flying over the fence surrounding the boundary line before hitting his head on concrete.
This led to Templeton being knocked out for "two minutes" and the match to be abandoned.
Templeton was taken away in an ambulance after the incident, which took place early in the third quarter of the match.
It has been understood that Templeton suffered a fractured skull as a result of the harrowing incident and will be expected to make a full recovery.
Templeton, a dominant force in the VFL currently, is a key player for Port Melbourne.
However, at the time of the incident on Saturday, Templeton was playing for the Balwyn Tigers, who are coached by fellow Tasmanian Rodney Eade, due to Port Melbourne having a bye.
"The club is aware that one of our VFL players Eli Templeton was injured in a local game today playing for Balwyn,'' Port Melbourne said on its social media channels on Saturday.
"We ask that everyone respects his privacy and we will update in due course."
A veteran now of more than 100 VFL games, who has made multiple appearances in the VFL Team of the Year, the 26-year-old midfielder is averaging 26.4 disposals a game in 2022 [the fifth best in the league], as well as 5.8 marks and 5.1 tackles.
During his AFL career, Templeton played 16 games for St Kilda between 2014 and 2016 mainly as a forward after being the third pick in the 2013 Rookie Draft.
A badly broken arm in 2014 while playing for the Saints in New Zealand on Anzac Day stalled what was a promising career at the top level.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
