2022 election could change council forever

Following the news that long-time City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten won't re-contest the role at the upcoming local government elections, the floor has significantly opened up for new candidates to step forward.
While the position of mayor will no doubt be hotly contested, Mayor van Zetten's absence may trigger a council reshuffle which could result in space for newcomers among the council ranks.
Adding to that, Local Government Election voting will be mandatory at the ballot box this year, which will likely reshape how council elections are run and won for the foreseeable future.
Change is in the air and with it comes opportunity.
A story in The Examiner last week highlighted the chance for voters to champion marginalised voices this election and carve out space at the government table for those who have previously been discouraged from running. With the sitting mayor stepping down and potentially more people expressing their democratic rights than ever before, October may signal a substantial change in the prevailing winds.
How the current councillors anticipate and react to these changes will most likely spell the future or failure of their careers in government. And as the council table has time and time again shown itself to be a proving ground for the supposed 'higher' ranks of government office, changes here at the ground level could - in time - radically reshape how Tasmania is represented at a state and federal level.
With all that in mind, I encourage anyone reading this who feels they have an idea, perspective or simply the will to contribute to the city to step forward and throw their hat in the ring.
As for everyone else, I encourage you to take some time in the next two months to learn as much as you can about the candidates on offer to ensure you align your vote with your interests.
The city's longest-serving mayor is stepping down and when he does it will mark the end to one era of local governance here in Launceston.
What the next era holds, will largely depend on the quality of the forthcoming candidates and the will of the region's electorate.
