Former Pipers River man fined for driving charges

A former Pipers River man who got himself in a financial bind after losing his driver's licence and then losing his forestry job was hit with fines totalling $1700 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Terry Allan Carter, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without a licence and two counts of driving with illicit drugs in his oral fluid in Aril 2021 and March 2022.
Magistrate Simon Brown fined him $850 on each and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
Through defence counsel Fran McCracken Mr Carter pleaded not guilty to possession of stolen property worth about $150,000 on September 28, 2021.
Police allege he had two motorcycles, an excavator, a trailer, motorcycle and gator vehicle.
He also pleaded not guilty to possession of stolen firearms, namely a Winchester shotgun, Beretta 12 gauge ultra light shotgun, Mossberg .22 magnum rifle, a bolt action .22 rifle and a shortened 12 gauge shotgun.
Mr Brown committed him to appear in the Supreme Court on both counts on October 17. He was also charged with possessing 995 rounds of ammunition when not the holder of a licence.
Other firearms, stealing and drugs charges were adjourned indefinitely. Ms McCracken said all the found items related to the same search. She said that the bank had repossessed Carter's property after making a mortgagee in possession application.
"He got himself significantly in arrears. He has been living in his car and couch surfing since," she said.
Ms McCracken said Carter had lost his licence and his job in December 2019 causing financial difficulties.
"He has an industrious background working forestry jobs," she said.
"He can't undertake forestry work without a licence."
Mr Brown said he noted that Carter had got himself in a financial bind as a result of licence issues and disqualification.
