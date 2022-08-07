Veterans Affairs in the dark on site selection for welfare hubs

A North-West doctor and former serviceman told the Royal Commission on veteran suicides last week he and a group of veterans had been forced to set up a veterans hub to fill service delivery gaps.
Andrew Clarke told commissioners the hub had been created and sustained through donations and community goodwill in the absense of government funding.
However, he said $2.5 million of federal government funding was on its way.
RSL Tasmania representatives earlier in the week spoke of its ambitions to have a hub-and-spoke model for veteran care in the state.
They said the hub would ideally house allied health professionals, with specific knowledge and skills to assist veterans, and veteran advocates.
Advocates are to be based at satellite locations as well.
A veteran wellbeing centre program was announced prior to the 2019 federal election with six locations named during the campaign: Townsville, Darwin, Nowra, Perth, Wodonga and Adelaide.
Kate Pope, from the Veterans Affairs Department, told commissioners last week she was unaware of consultation with the department before the announcement and could not say on what basis the locations were selected.
She said it was an expectation the centres would be self-sufficient into the future and lead organisations had been required to prove so through a business case.
"We're not looking to be the sole funder for those centres or for those organisations and they are establishing sustainable arrangements going into the future," Ms Pope said.
On the matter of funding distribution for provision of veteran services, Ms Pope said there were examples of excellent co-operation and collaboration between ex-service organisations, but there were often tensions and competitiveness between them.
Royal Commission hearings will resume on Monday and are scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
