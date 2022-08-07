State's COVID-related deaths increase by four over the weekend

Four Tasmanians have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said on Sunday.
This has taken the number of COVID-related deaths since 2020 to 156.
A man and a woman aged in their 80s from the North-West were the latest to die with the virus, as was a Northern man in his 70s and a man in his 60s from the South.
Mr Rockliff said there were 24 people being treated in hospital specifically for COVID-19 and one person in intensive care.
The state recorded 527 new cases of COVID-19 overnight on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 4604.
More than 230,000 Tasmanians have recovered from the viral infection.
Mr Rockliff said case numbers continued to fluctuate daily as the state moved through the current wave.
He reiterated Public Health's strong recommendation for face masks to be worn indoors in all indoor public places and on public transport.
Meanwhile, Tasmanian laboratories will be able to test all samples collected from state PRC clinics for COVID-19 from Tuesday, as well as test for influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Mr Rockliff said testing for all four illnesses would be done using the single swab.
"This enhancement of our testing regime will provide additional protection from outbreaks of disease as we navigate through the extra demand placed on our health system throughout the winter months," he said.
"Having testing capability that differentiates between the four most common respiratory illnesses will give people certainty and allow them to manage their symptoms accordingly."
Free state-run testing clinics are still open seven days a week in Hobart, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
