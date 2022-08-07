Two unsung heroes have been praised for their roles in the wake of the Northern Hawks' premiership success.
The Launceston club capped their unbeaten season against Cripps Waratah at the Silverdome in the Tasmanian Netball League's opens grand final.
She still continues to evolve as a coach and keep us engaged- Danni Pickett on Hawks coach Kellie Woolnough
The Silverdome was a hive of activity as the premiers basked in the accomplishment of 20 consecutive wins and a redemptive grand final triumph.
In the aftermath, two key Hawks were highlighted for their role off the court in the juggernaut season.
"To Kellie [Woolnough], thank you. I don't know how you do it. She's been around our club for so long and she still continues to evolve as a coach and keep us engaged and nothing is ever repetitive," Northern Hawks captain Danni Pickett said post-game.
"Ann Pearce [is] the best manager of all time ... this is not just for our team but the whole entire team and our support network."
Woolnough stepped up from assistant coaching to co-coach of the Hawks in 2019, alongside Ruth Tuohy. Since then she has won the TNL's peer-voted coach of the year award, become a premiership coach and is a Hawks' life member alongside Pearce.
Pearce was recently re-appointed to the Tasmanian Netball League's Hall of Fame selection panel for 2022-24. Pearce was picked for her second term.
Despite adding another trophy to the Hawks' cabinet, Pickett is eager to see the premiers not rest on their laurels.
"Just incredible, 20 wins in a row. To say that out loud is massive and sometimes I think we don't understand how big that is for a state league competition," she said.
"We just had a little chat there. We're certainly trending in the right direction and hopefully next year, our [19-and-unders] can really push hard for that finals position."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
