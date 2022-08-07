Launceston's longest-serving mayor will not run again in October's local government elections.
After serving 15 years as mayor of the city - and a further two as a member of council - Albert van Zetten has decided to call it a day. Appearing with his wife Lyndle at Riverbend Park on Sunday, Cr van Zetten thanked his "great god", as well as the people of Launceston who supported and voted for him throughout six successive elections.
"Serving as Mayor of Launceston has been a tremendous honour, but I am now looking forward to spending more time with my amazing wife, as well as our children and our beautiful grandchildren," he said.
"Launceston is an incredible city, with an amazing community of passionate, innovative, and caring people ... I've been proud to have served as an ambassador for this phenomenal community, which makes Launceston one of the best cities in the world." Cr van Zetten was first elected to the City of Launceston in 2005, before being elected Mayor in 2007, when he beat out well-known former mayor and Windermere MLC Ivan Dean by fewer than 1000 votes.
Councillor Danny Gibson said Mayor van Zetten had served the Launceston community with distinction.
"I have worked alongside Albert for 11 years and have always found him to be someone who deeply cares about our community, particularly those living in the Northern Suburbs," he said.
"He has worked diligently over several years to realise his vision for the Northern Suburbs Recreation Hub at Mowbray and for that he should be commended."
The City of Launceston's chief executive officer Michael Stretton also acknowledged Cr van Zetten's contribution to the Council and the broader community.
"While he is not one to readily accept public praise, on behalf of the entire organisation I would like to sincerely thank Albert for his dedication and leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and wish him and his wife Lyndle all the best," he said.
Cr Van Zetten encouraged anyone who thought they could do a good job in the position to apply, however, he said deputy mayor Danny Gibson was "obviously suitable" for the role, despite there being no mention of his intent to run as mayor as of yet.
Several City of Launceston councillors indulged in speculation regarding who else from the council might run for the vacant position.
Tim Walker and Alan Harris - who both ran for mayor in the previous election - were identified by their peers as the two most likely to run again in October. Cr Walker remained tight-lipped about his decision, however, Cr Harris confirmed he would contest the position once more, after coming third in 2018, behind Cr van Zetten and Janie Finlay.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
