"Launceston is an incredible city, with an amazing community of passionate, innovative, and caring people ... I've been proud to have served as an ambassador for this phenomenal community, which makes Launceston one of the best cities in the world." Cr van Zetten was first elected to the City of Launceston in 2005, before being elected Mayor in 2007, when he beat out well-known former mayor and Windermere MLC Ivan Dean by fewer than 1000 votes.

