The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's longest-serving mayor will not run again

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated August 8 2022 - 12:26am, first published August 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Albert van Zetten at Riverbend Park on Sunday where he announced he would not be running in the upcoming election. Picture: Rod Thompson

Launceston's longest-serving mayor will not run again in October's local government elections.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.