Top pacer bounces back from injury with Mowbray win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
August 7 2022 - 11:00am
TRAINERS ENCOURAGEMENT PACE: Seventhreeohseven, driven by Rohan Hillier, wins at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture: Stacey Lear
Trainer Terry Evans won at Elwick on Sunday with Need A Flutter, his only runner at the meeting.
Tasmania's newest apprentice Lauryn Bingley took only two rides to open her winning account.

Class pacer Harjeet capped a successful comeback from injury with a tough win in the $15,000 Open Discretionary at Mowbray on Sunday night.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

