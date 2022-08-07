The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Northern Rangers shine as Launceston City struggle

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
August 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD SHOWING: Luke Eyles scored twice for the Northern Rangers against Somerset at the NTCA Ground. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A mixed bag of results occurred for the soccer sides in and around Launceston as the leagues played a weekend of catch-up fixtures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.