A mixed bag of results occurred for the soccer sides in and around Launceston as the leagues played a weekend of catch-up fixtures.
With matches scattered across Friday and as far as Tuesday in the women's super league, the Northern Rangers' men's side provided a beacon of familiarity.
The Rangers were entirely comfortable at the NTCA Ground which is fast becoming a fortress to be reckoned with in the Northern Championship.
In the end, the Rangers won 5-2 over Somerset to continue their fine form this season. Bryley Jordan backed up his goal-scoring form for another week by finding the net against Somerset while Luke Eyles and Pat La led the way with two goals apiece for the home side.
For the Rangers' women's side it was not quite as enjoyable with Ulverstone putting on a dominate display.
Away from their usual North-West Coast surrounds, the visitors put seven past the Rangers' defence with individual goals to Zara Daniel, Moana Chamberlin and Abbie Chugg reducing the margin for the home side.
Chugg's goal gives her five in the past two games while Chamberlin has four in that time.
Across town, Ulverstone found more joy as their men's side won at Windsor Park in the Northern Championship.
The North-West Coast side won 3-0 in a clinical display in front of Riverside Olympic and their home fans.
All eyes were on one fixture in the NPL as South Hobart hosted Launceston City at Darcy Road and the home side could not have been more emphatic in the 10-1 win.
In a dark day for the visitors - with South Hobart putting seven goals in the first half - there was a bright spot in Zac Buchanan. After debuting at senior level last weekend, Buchanan scored his first senior goal after finishing off a move between Jaden Fidra and Gedi Krusa.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
