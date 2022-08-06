House fire in Longford contained, occupant unharmed

The Examiner
Updated

A house fire in Longford has been contained, with no reported injuries

By Clancy Balen
Updated August 6 2022 - 11:31am, first published 9:53am
Tasmania Fire Service crews have contained a house fire in Longford that broke out at about 7.20pm on Saturday night.

