House fire in Longford contained, occupant unharmed

Tasmania Fire Service crews have contained a house fire in Longford that broke out at about 7.20pm on Saturday night.
Crews from Longford, Perth and Launceston attended the site at about 7.30pm, which saw a fire in the bedroom of the building.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Tasmania Police said the sole occupant of the building was home when the fire started but was unharmed.
They said the fire had been contained to a single room, and the incident was not being treated as suspicious.
One heavy pumper, two heavy tankers, and a medium tanker were called to the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.