Beds - in one form or another - have featured predominantly in the pages of The Examiner over the last week. The week began with housing minister Guy Barnett helping construct a sleeping cot at Launceston's homeless shelter Safe Space.
The minister was on hand to help bring attention to National Homelessness Week, which came to a close on Saturday.
Days after the minister's visit, The Examiner would reveal the extent of the issues plaguing the Safe Space service, which had forced many of the city's homeless community to shun the centre's beds, instead choosing a night on the streets.
Advertisement
Fast forward to Saturday, the Premier was lamenting the impact bed block was having on the state's healthcare system. The inability for aged care and disability patients to transition out of much-needed hospital beds continues to hamper the state's healthcare capacity, forcing Premier Jeremy Rockliff to call on federal assistance.
For many around the world, Sunday is marked with a much-loved lie-in. For those taking an extra few moments between the sheets today, perhaps a moment should be spared to appreciate the bed available for them to climb into as well as the autonomy they possess to step out of it again.
Enjoy your Sunday.
