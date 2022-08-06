The Examiner

The Tassie school taking on the ATAR othordoxy

Updated August 6 2022 - 9:15am, first published 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the Editor's desk

Beds - in one form or another - have featured predominantly in the pages of The Examiner over the last week. The week began with housing minister Guy Barnett helping construct a sleeping cot at Launceston's homeless shelter Safe Space.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.