No injuries after crash in Epping Forest closes highway

Tasmania Police and emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Midland Highway near Epping Forest, in the state's North.
Police said there had been no serious injuries from the crash.
Advertisement
Drivers have been advised the north-bound lane is completely blocked to traffic except for small cars.
The south-bound lane has been split to allow traffic to come from the north.
Police have urged motorists to drive slowly through the area and use caution when driving near the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.