The NTFA has provided clarity on why NTFAW division one sides Evandale and George Town were awarded two more premiership points during the week.
The Eagles and Saints were scheduled to play on Saturday, July 16 but the round 14 game didn't go ahead due too many players being out with COVID.
"Under the 2022 AFL COVID Guidelines for Community Football, where a team has insufficient players available due to COVID and the club has provided certification to this effect, each team is to be awarded two points," an NTFA statement said.
"The NTFA has awarded match points in accordance with these guidelines".
It has implications for the finals race. Before the premiership points were awarded, fourth-ranked Evandale and fifth-placed Deloraine were on 20 points each.
The Eagles and Kangaroos have byes next weekend so have completed their regular-season matches.
Both teams lost in round 17 so Evandale is destined for finals as they are on 22 premiership points and Deloraine is on 20.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
