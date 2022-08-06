With the top-four locked in ahead of finals, round 18 presents as the perfect chance for NTFAW premier sides to fine-tune before the season's pointy end.
Launceston, Old Launcestonians, Old Scotch and Bridgenorth are in the mix for the premiership cup.
Advertisement
The Lady Blues could be in for a tough bout with Scottsdale given the Magpies pushed OLs right to the end on Saturday.
And the OLs and Bridgenorth clash is one which could go either way.
Meanwhile, Old Scotch will face a Hillwood outfit keen to secure their first win of the year in the final regular-season round.
Launceston got back to their winning ways with a 7.5 (47) to 3.1 (19) round 17 victory against Old Scotch at Windsor Park on Saturday.
The Thistles made the better start and took a seven-point lead to quarter-time.
But the Lady Blues quickly hit back and were up by nine points at the half.
It was nine points the difference again heading into the final stanza but Launceston kicked three goals to zip to push out the margin.
Liana Freestone, captain Georgia Hill and Isabella Johnston were instrumental to victory while Ebonie Agostini sent two kicks through the middle of the big sticks.
Jemma Blair, Zoe Bourne and Tunisha Kikoak were Old Scotch's better players as India Viney finished with two majors.
Following their impressive win against the Lady Blues, OLs survived a scare from the Magpies at Scottsdale.
The home team led at half-time and at the final change before OLs ran over the top of them in the fourth term.
Sophie Farrow, Carly Farrow and Dana Lester were OLs' standouts as Taylah Lehman and Amelia Dowling snagged two goals each.
Taia Lette, Keeley Lester and D'Arne Mason gave the Magpies great service and the team's goals came through playing-coach Mikayla Binns, Hannah McDermott and Alex Hall.
Bridgenorth and Hillwood had byes.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.