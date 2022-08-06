Man dies of COVID, cases down from previous day

Tasmania has recorded it's 152nd COVID-19 death, with a man in his 70's passing away in the North of the state.
Tasmania has recorded 651 new cases overnight.
The total number of active cases currently stands at 4,742 and we there are currently 23 people in hospital being treated specifically for COVID and there are 5 patients in ICU.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff urged Tasmanian's to stay up to date with their vaccinations.
"The most critical thing that Tasmanians can do to protect themselves from the severe consequences of COVID is to ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations and it is not too late to do this in this current COVID wave," he said.
"If you are high-risk, it is important you seek anti-viral treatment as soon as possible to ensure it is most effective in treating your illness. To access anti-viral treatment, contact your GP or usual health care provider in the first instance, or call the COVID@homeplus team."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
