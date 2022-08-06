The Examiner
State has now reached 152 COVID-19 deaths since 2020

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 6 2022 - 7:00am
Man dies of COVID, cases down from previous day

Tasmania has recorded it's 152nd COVID-19 death, with a man in his 70's passing away in the North of the state.

