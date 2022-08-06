Tasmania Devils have qualified for their first NAB League finals series after a strong win over Northern Knights.
The 12.17 (89) to 8.7 (55) win secured second place for the Devils despite a week left in the fixture, giving them the week off from the upcoming wildcard round after their bye.
Launceston and North Launceston players Seth Campbell, Colby McKercher, Brandon Leary and Thomas Beaumont were at the forefront of the victory, all named in the best players alongside co-skipper Sam Banks-Smith and Will Clifford.
It began as a tight contest, with the Devils put under pressure in the opening minutes of the contest before hitting up a counter-attack.
Some classy Jack Callinan work found Luke Nicholson in the opening two minutes and Leary added to the scoreboard later in the term.
Lingering inaccuracy continued to plague them in the second term, taking a seven-point lead into the main break despite kicking 4.10.
The second half was where they kicked into gear, led by a strong performance in what's known as the premiership quarter.
Will Splann kicked his second for the day to set the tone as the Devils booted four goals to two, extending the lead to 21 points as a maiden finals berth was within their reach.
Another four-goal-to-two performance followed as Splann finished with three and Leary and Callinan two, with the Devils having eight individual goal-kickers in the team performance, which was their fourth straight win.
The win means they finish their home-and-away season with a win-loss record of 10-3.
They'll have to wait several weeks for their next game, dealt the bye in next week's last round before the wildcard round, which sees fourth play 13th, fifth play 12th, sixth play 11th, seventh play 10th and eighth play ninth.
Jeromey Webberley's outfit will play the winner of the seventh and 10th playoff in the first week of the finals series.
Qualifying for finals for the first time is four seasons in the making for the Devils.
With the Tasmanian pathway fully joining the NAB League in 2019, the side finished 14th in their first year before not playing a game in 2020 and sitting well-placed last year before COVID cancelled the league.
The Devils were previously coached by Adrian Fletcher and Cameron Joyce.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
