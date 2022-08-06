Unable to secure a rental, Carmel* has been living in a caravan with her three kids on her George Town property.
With an income of $50,000, Carmel needed to live on her land to afford to build, with rent costing half her earnings.
"There is nowhere else to go," she said. "I'm kind of stuck in a rock and a hard place."
"We're trying to get ahead, and what options do we have? We've been kind of forced into this position."
Carmel is living in tertiary homelessness - accommodation below minimum community standards.
Shelter Tas chief executive Pattie Chugg said only a small percentage of people experiencing homelessness slept rough. Majority were "unseen and rarely thought about ... living in insecure, temporary, overcrowded and unsafe places".
Ms Chugg called for a women's housing strategy, with Tasmanian women making up 72 per cent of people turned away from specialist housing services - the highest of any state.
"Women generally have lower earnings and less superannuation than men, which impacts particularly on older women and single women needing to pay rent in the increasingly competitive private rental," she said.
"Women with children face the insecurity and often discriminatory nature of the private rental market making it extremely difficult to provide a safe environment for their children."
Ms Chugg welcomed the state government's commitment to building 10,000 social and affordable homes, but said affordable rentals needed to make up 10 per cent of all dwellings.
Tasmanian minister for housing Guy Barnett said MyHome was helping more people build or buy. A single person on less than $87,509 can apply.
"Active consideration is being given to the needs of various vulnerable groups including women and children and the government intends to work with housing and homelessness bodies to ensure any gaps are appropriately addressed," he said.
