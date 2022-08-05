The Examiner
Police called to residence after shots fired

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 5 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:32pm
Shots fired towards house in state's South

An investigation by Tasmania Police is underway after a residence was reportedly shot at with a firearm in Granton, north of Glenorchy, early this morning.

