Ockenden reflects on flag bearing

Tasmania's Commonwealth Games veteran Eddie Ockenden said he was proud to be representing his state and sport as well as his nation when carrying the Australian flag for the opening ceremony in Birmingham.
Australia's most-capped hockey player is seeking to extend the Kookaburras' perfect Commonwealth Games record of winning every men's title by adding his own fourth gold medal, but took a break from the hectic schedule at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre to reflect on joining squash player Rachael Grinham as Australia's flag-bearers.
"It was really good," said the Hobart 35-year-old.
"I was just so excited that my team was there. It's special for a lot of things but great for hockey. I had a lot of past players message me and say it's brilliant for hockey. It's such a good sporting community we have. That's what I felt most proud of to be out there representing hockey and pushing our sport forward a bit.
"I've been part of some brilliant teams and it's such a brilliant event that it's hard to be out in front by myself so I felt most proud that my team was there supporting me and were happy and having a good time."
The former Mount Stuart and Friends student is the first Tasmanian flag-bearer at a major multi-sport Games.
"It's also great for Tasmania. Hopefully we'll have a few more because we've had some brilliant athletes from Tassie so I'm proud to represent Tasmania, that's amazing."
With four Olympic campaigns to his name plus multiple victories in the World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy, Ockenden is pleased with how the Kookaburras have begun their campaign in Birmingham with comfortable wins over Scotland (12-0), New Zealand (7-2), South Africa (3-0) and Pakistan (7-0).
They next play host nation England in the semi-finals at 8.15pm on Saturday.
"We wanted to start the tournament well and I think we were well prepared and came out and played well. Scoring goals is nice. Two against is a bit disappointing but we'll have a look at that and move on. Other teams are really good and they can score so quickly so you have to keep playing to the end."
With seven wins from seven Commonwealth Games hockey tournaments, the pressure is on the Kookaburras to extend their unblemished record, but Ockenden said the team is not daunted by the weight of expectation.
"The history is great, we love coming to Comm Games and have that history but I don't feel like there's any pressure. It's just the past. This team's completely new.
"There's guys that have been before but there's a lot of guys that this is their first multi-sport event so although it's a really cool part of our history, it does not seem relevant and not something that this team has to worry about, we just have to win the next game.
"We want to come here and win, obviously, that would be nice, but it only gets mentioned because it gets brought up (by the media). We're happy to acknowledge our history and the great teams that have gone before us. We look back on those teams fondly, but it doesn't really matter to us."
Australia's all-time international record appearance-maker is destined to finish his fourth Commonwealth Games two short of 400 caps.
Cyclists Georgia Baker and Sam Fox are both adjusting to different bikes to complete their Commonwealth Games commitments.
The men's and women's road races are being held in Warwick on Sunday with both Tasmanians excited to be part of strong Australian teams.
The women's race at 8am will be Baker's third cycling commitment at the Games after the Perth 27-year-old claimed gold medals in the team pursuit and points race on the track at Lee Valley Velodrome followed by a fourth place in the road time trial in Wolverhampton.
The men's race at 12.30pm sees Fox acting as a support rider and he is keen to make a good impression on the eve of his 22nd birthday.
The versatile Trevallyn cyclist is making the transition from mountain biking at Cannock Chase where he claimed a sixth-place finish despite suffering an early puncture.
"I haven't thought about it too much until now, but I'm actually really excited for it," Fox said.
"I think it'll be effectively for me a nice relaxed finish to the Games.
"I don't have any personal goals, I just want to support the team to the best of my ability, learning a bit but trying to leave it all out there to get a result for the other Aussies."
The withdrawal of sprinter Caleb Ewan following surgery on his collarbone means the Australian team for the road race will be Fox plus time trial gold medallist Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge, Luke Plapp and Miles Scotson.
Rebecca Van Asch has reflected on her Birmingham Commonwealth Games experience.
A day after the curtain came down on the 34-year-old triple world champion's defence of her two titles from Gold Coast 2018, Van Asch said there were still plenty of positives to take from the experience.
"It's been great to be a part of the best performance by the Jackaroos at a Commonwealth Game on foreign soil," she said.
"Of course, on a personal note, I'm disappointed to have lost in the quarters this time around at my last Commonwealth Games, but that's the highs and lows of sport, unfortunately.
"I'm so proud to be a part of this group and what we have been able to collectively achieve in creating history in the UK,"
Van Asch was in the women's fours team which drew 15-15 with Botswana, defeated Fiji 16-10 and lost to Scotland 9-16 to finish third in their pool and miss out on quarter-finals.
Backing up in the women's triples, Australia defeated Singapore 21-11 and Falkland Islands 29-8, lost 12-17 to South Africa and then beat Northern Ireland 19-9 before losing a tight trans-Tasman quarter-final against New Zealand 10-14.
