Cancer Council Tasmania is celebrating Lewis Taylor's amazing Abels Challenge - surpassing his goal of raising $158,000 for Tasmanians living with cancer.
Back in June Mr Taylor fell short of his $150,000 fundraising goal, but still managed to raise $50,000 - an effort he said he was extremely proud of.
Advertisement
Since then Cancer Council Tasmania CEO Penny Egan said Taylor has ignited the Tasmanian community with his passion and fortitude.
Abels are each of the state's summits that are over 1100 metres and are separated on all sides from other mountains by a drop of at least 150 metres.
Lewis has well and truly exceeded his target of $158,000 through the very generous support and donations from Tasmanians and businesses around the State- Penny Egan, Cancer Council chief executive
They are named for the Dutch explorer Abel Tasman who was the first European to sight the island in 1642.
Since Bill Wilkinson first published 'The Abels Volume 1' in the 90s, several brave Tasmanians have made it their personal mission to conquer them all.
"Lewi has well and truly exceeded his target of $158,000 through the very generous support and donations from Tasmanians and businesses around the State," Mrs Egan said.
"In particular, we want to thank Rolls Cycles who came in at the end to see Lewis past his target."
Mr Taylor said he was extremely grateful to the people of Tasmania.
"It's now eight weeks since I finished the Abels Challenge on my 30th birthday, climbing kunanyi/Mt Wellington in the snow with a great group of friends and supporters," Taylor said.
"I couldn't have done what I did without the support of people all around the State.
"This is a way of thanking everyone who contributed in any way to the Challenge."
Mr Taylor said people can continue to donate to #158challenge until the end of September.
Mrs Egan said the funds raised by Lewis will contribute to the cost Cancer Council Tasmania's Statewide transport2treatment program and the operation of its two cancer support centres, which are available for anyone impacted by cancer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.