Rock climber smashes goal for Cancer Council Tasmania

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 7 2022 - 5:00pm
CONQUEST: Tasmanian man Lewis Taylor climbed 158 mountains, across 158 days. Picture: Supplied

Cancer Council Tasmania is celebrating Lewis Taylor's amazing Abels Challenge - surpassing his goal of raising $158,000 for Tasmanians living with cancer.

