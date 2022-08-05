The outcome of a court case in which identification relies on a police officer's fleeting glimpse of a man during an evade police incident could cost a Ravenswood man up to twelve months in jail.
Jesse James Pearce, 23, pleaded not guilty to evading police, possessing a controlled drug, driving without a licence and possessing a thing for administering a controlled drug on July 1, 2022.
Last year, Mr Pearce received a drug treatment order which allowed him to avoid 12 months' jail if he did not commit any offences and complied with conditions of the order.
Officers from the Department of Community Corrections have made an application to cancel the order based on the evade and other allegations.
The Launceston Magistrates court heard that police were driving on Prossers Forest Rd in Ravenswood when a white Holden Commodore came up behind them. They executed a U-turn so they could intercept the car and when doing so one of the officers, Constable Benjamin Kirkby, recognised Pearce.
The car sped off along Lambert St and police did not find it until the next day when Pearce was found in the passenger seat at the Seaport.
Constable Lachlan Gould gave evidence that a man, James Hendricks, had come into the police station to claim responsibility for the evade police incident. "His story did not add up," he said.
Defence counsel Matthew Williams cross-examined him about the darkness and poor visibility at the time.
"Any observation of the driver was only a few seconds?" he asked. "Yes," Constable Gould said.
Constable Gould said he did not see the driver because he was putting registration details into a computer.
"You are relying on Constable Kirkby," Mr Williams asked. "Yes," Constable Gould said.
In a closing submission Mr Williams said that police had not sought forensic evidence from the Commodore, had not followed up Mr Pearce's claim of an alibi and had not sought CCTV from the Ravenswood IGA.
"Constables Gould and Kirkby have conceded they had only a few seconds to identify the driver and it was made headlights," he said.
"There are serious questions about whether Constable Kirkby could have been mistaken."
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said that Constable Kirkby had identified Mr Pearce after having several dealings with him.
"He indicated to the court he had an unobstructed view and that both vehicles were travelling quite slowly," he said. Magistrate Sharon Cure said: "This comes down to whether Constable Kirkby identified or recognized him." she said. A decision will be made on August 19.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
