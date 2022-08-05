The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jesse James Pearce faces cancellation of a drug treatment order

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:19am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The outcome of a court case in which identification relies on a police officer's fleeting glimpse of a man during an evade police incident could cost a Ravenswood man up to twelve months in jail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.