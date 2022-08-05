The Examiner
Unions Tasmania members march in Hobart for women's safety and the right to protest

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
PROTEST: Unions Tasmania members protest in Hobart as part of the annual Women's Conference. Picture: Supplied.

Members of Unions Tasmania marched in Hobart on Friday to fight for women's rights and changes to proposed anti-protest laws, as part of their annual Women's Conference.

