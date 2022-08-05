Members of Unions Tasmania marched in Hobart on Friday to fight for women's rights and changes to proposed anti-protest laws, as part of their annual Women's Conference.
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday said the new laws would have "a chilling effect on democracy" that would frighten workers and women with unnecessarily heavy fines.
"A lot of the rights that we rely on we had to fight for, and we want to make sure you can keep fighting for those in Tassie," Ms Munday said.
However, she said the day was also about drawing attention to gender equality and equal pay, sexual harassment and violence, and safety in the workplace.
"We're hopeful that - after we didn't see any progress with the last Liberal government - this government will recognise the whole national conversation that's been happening over the last couple of years about women's equality and safety," Ms Munday said.
The federal government has promised to implement all 55 recommendations made in the national inquiry into sexual harassment, while the Tasmanian Legislative Council is set to vote on new anti-protest laws later this month, which were passed through the upper-house in June.
