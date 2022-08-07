Schools under pressure as Victoria prepares to poach Tassie teachers

A $59 million Victorian government teacher recruitment programme has been renewed into next year, sparking fears that poaching of lower-paid Tasmanian teachers could increase, exacerbating pressures on the state's overburdened public education system.
A Victorian government spokesperson confirmed its Targeted Financial Incentives programme would share in $59 million in funding in 2022-2023. The programme offers cash bonuses of up to $50,000 over several years to teachers willing to work in hard-to-staff schools in Victoria.
The spokesperson also confirmed plans to advertise the programme interstate, including Tasmania.
David Genford, Tasmania Branch President of the Australian Education Union, said Tasmanian teachers were already the lowest-paid in the country, making it more difficult to fill positions in the current tight labour market.
Teacher pay tops out at about $106,000 per annum in Tasmania, compared to $111,000 in Victoria and Queensland, and $110,000 in NSW.
Tasmanian teachers' pay bargain is due to expire next month, but negotiations have not stopped since the last agreement was made earlier in the year.
But pay is only one of a number of issues that is placing excess burden on the system, Mr Genford said.
Some of the issues raised by the union in a recently released paper included overwork, with teachers doing on average of 11 hours of unpaid overtime per week.
Other issues included a lack of support staff, including school psychologists, social workers and admin staff, and a critical shortfall in relief teachers, and specialists in STEM subjects, languages and music.
About 60 per cent of Tasmanian schools are having trouble filling positions.
"Tasmania will find itself in an increasingly competitive recruitment market as national teacher shortages bite," Mr Genford said.
Lucie Cornelius, a teacher in the town of St Marys, just south of Scamander on the north east coast, likened working in the state school system to hospital triage.
"When you go to school everyday and you are faced with children and you are not able to do what you know needs to be done - that's really hard," she said.
"Knowing what a student needs in their learning and not having the time to plan it. Or knowing that they need one-on-one time, but you've got six kids in your class that need one-on-one, and you can't physically do that."
"It's this cycle of desperation and constantly triaging who gets what."
Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, pointed out that the 2022-2023 state budget provided $5 million in funding for eight additional psychologists and eight social workers to directly support schools.
"Our Government knows that investing in the education of young people is an investment in Tasmania's future, and we have made significant progress in improving outcomes, so that every student can benefit," he said.
He said he expected to continue negotiations with the AEU "in good faith".
"However, in regards to any other concerns, we are always open to working with our stakeholders on further improvements that can be made to ensure we can build on these gains into the future."
But Mr Genford said these negotiations over pay and resourcing have stretched on for over a year, with disappointing results.
"Teachers provided the State Government with a comprehensive package of solutions to lift learning for every child in Tasmania, but a whole year of negotiations later, and they have accepted none of our solutions, and the problems of excessive workload and teacher shortages are getting worse," he said.
"We hope the Rockliff Government will deliver the significant improvements needed to lift learning for students in Tasmania and avoid the need for industrial action and disruption, but they are fast running out of time if we are to see changes implemented in Term 1, 2023."
"Teachers and school staff have had enough, better to take industrial action now and force the Government to act than leave their students without another teacher. Thats the choice now for many either things need to get better or more people will leave," Mr Genford said.
