No bail for abusive defendant

A 30-year-old woman who called a Tasmania Police prosecutor a piece of shit in a court hearing last month did not plead when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Megan Dawn Lambert was in court on July 28 when she abused the police prosecutor as he made a submission.
She allegedly said f--- you, f---ing c---, piece of shit, and dumb f---.
She did not plead to the count of using abusive language to a public officer arising from the incident.
Ms Lambert was also charged with assaulting a court security guard by grabbing at his glasses and taking them off his face causing a scratch to his nose.
She was charged with assault and abuse of a public officer for calling him a dumb c---.
The court heard Ms Lambert was bailed by Magistrate Sharon Cure on August 3.
However, on August 4 Lambert was charged with stealing an aromatherapy soy wax candle and diffuser worth $37 and stealing a jumper and socks from Cotton-On worth $75.97.
While under arrest on the alleged stealing charges she allegedly called a police constable a c---, and a sergeant a c--- and a cocksucker.
Police prosecutor Robert Shepherd opposed Ms Lambert's bail application.
Magistrate Simon Brown refused bail and remanded her in custody to reappear on August 24 at 9.15 am.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
