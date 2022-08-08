The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Megan Dawn Lambert did not plead to a range of new charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
August 8 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No bail for abusive defendant

A 30-year-old woman who called a Tasmania Police prosecutor a piece of shit in a court hearing last month did not plead when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.