Two COVID deaths in the North, 765 new cases for Tasmania

Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed on Friday that two people had passed away from COVID-19, a man in his 90s and a woman in his 60s in the North of the state.
Tasmania recorded 765 new cases overnight.
The total number of active cases currently stands at 4,982 and there are currently 25 people in hospital being treated specifically for COVID.
There are 2 patients currently in ICU.
Mr Rockliff said while case numbers continue to fluctuate day to day as Tasmania progresses through this current wave, people must continue to act to reduce the risk to ourselves and others safe from COVID-19.
"Public Health has strongly recommended wearing a mask in all indoor public places and on public transport, and in other settings, if you can't physically distance," he said.
"Masks must still be worn in all our public hospitals. If you have symptoms, stay home and get tested.
"The most critical thing that Tasmanians can do to protect themselves from the severe consequences of COVID is to ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations and it is not too late to do this in this current COVID wave."
Mr Rockliff urged those who haven't already to make a booking with one of the many providers across the state and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
