Man in his 90's and woman in her 60's have passed away

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:28am
Two COVID deaths in the North, 765 new cases for Tasmania

Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed on Friday that two people had passed away from COVID-19, a man in his 90s and a woman in his 60s in the North of the state.

