The annual forum for Northern Tasmania's farmers, artists and thinkers swung into full-gear on Friday as the city played host to a variety of events for agriCULTURED festival.
Although only in its second year, the four-day, city-wide event brings together agriculture and industry voices from interstate and across Tasmania for a celebration of the region's renowned food scene.
Advertisement
Celebrity chef Adam Liaw began the festival's busy day of events with a keynote address exploring the links between Northern Tasmania's food, farms, and agricultural industry.
"When you're talking about a region like Northern Tasmania, the most important thing is to tell a story of its food because it encapsulates the geography, the people, the economics," Mr Liaw said.
"Everything that you need to know about a place can be found on a plate".
The celebrated gourmet said with Launceston's recent designations as a UNESCO city of gastronomy, it was in an important position to shape the future of the region.
It was the first time at the festival for Palawa Kipli manager Kitana Mansell, but the enterprising chef said as Tasmania's first-ever Aboriginal food business, it was a great opportunity to be able to showcase local Indigenous food.
"It's really important to acknowledge the Tasmanian Aboriginal food that's been here for over 70,000 years," Ms Mansell said.
"To be able to showcase to the rest of the wider community, how we look after our land, how Palawa people - my ancestors - have harvested all their own produce and looked after the land really well".
As part of the event, Ms Mansell and the Palawa Kipli team provided catering for the festival, as well as holding a welcome to country and facilitating a bush foods story session to explore the tourism potential of local bush tucker.
For Launceston Gastronomy chairwoman Jane Bennett, Launceston's reputation as Tasmania's premier destination came down to the hard work of the community.
"Champions draw champions," Ms Bennett said.
"Our arts community punches so far above its weight in terms of production and arts activities, and it's because we have a community of dedicated volunteers who just make it happen. And it's the same in our food sector".
Ms Bennett said despite the city's small size, the city's volunteers and owners were prepared to take risks and build innovative businesses.
"That's what makes us special. It's the people who are willing to get in and just make stuff happen."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.