A win in the Tasmania Devils' last roster game locks in a NAB League finals berth and a week off.
That's the simple equation for Jeromey Webberley's side as they face Northern Knights at Preston City Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
A victory locks in second spot ahead of next week's bye, while a loss could see the Devils slip out of the top three and into the wildcard round where fourth play 13th, fifth play 12th, sixth play 11th, seventh play 10th and eighth play ninth.
Webberley is hoping to avoid that.
"Every week's important, we've been able to have a really consistent year but we've got to get the job done this weekend to give ourselves the first weekend off of finals, which is a great result for this group and Tassie footy," he said.
"Northern Knights haven't had the greatest year to date, they've been a little inconsistent but they can play some really good patches of footy and they can be really dangerous, especially in front of the ball."
A finals berth would be the Devils' first in the NAB League, finishing 14th in 2019 before not playing a game in 2020 and sitting well-placed last year before the season was called off.
This year, they haven't lost a game of football since June, winning three consecutive matches.
One of those was getting the better of the previously undefeated Gippsland Power, before backing it up with a big win last week against Calder Cannons.
"I was really conscious of the let-down the weekend after [the Gippsland game] and we spoke about it during the week and pre-game and I thought from the first minute of the game to the end of the first quarter, our defensive intent, contest work and pressure was really good," Webberley said.
"This group has really come together well and any coach will say the one thing that you want your players to do is to connect and play for each other and they have done that throughout the whole year.
"I just think the way they've connected, the brand of footy that they play, if you're a Tasmanian coming along to watch this group, you'd be really impressed with their attack on the ball, their endeavour, their tackle pressure.
"It's a real solid Tasmanian brand of footy that's held them in good stead for the whole year."
For the first time this season, the Devils take an unchanged side into this weekend.
The team features 12 players that play for Northern sides in the Tasmanian State League, with one of those being Arie Schoenmaker.
An under-age player at 17 years old, Schoenmaker's magnet was thrown around early, playing second ruck and forward before settling into defence.
Advertisement
Since then, he's gotten better every week.
"He's been a consistent performer, highlighted by a really good game against Bendigo at Cragieburn where he had 30 disposals and five or six intercept marks," Webberley said.
"His last couple of weeks have been defensively really sound and that's an area of his game he needs to continue to focus on is his defensive structures and setting up and contest work.
"Offensively he's fantastic, he's a beautiful kick of the ball, he makes really good decisions with it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.