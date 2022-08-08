The Examiner
Jailed shoplifter also set fire to caravan

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
August 8 2022
Twelve months' jail for shoplifter

A self-confessed shoplifting addict who set fire to a caravan which spread and caused a house fire was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to twelve months jail.

