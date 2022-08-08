Twelve months' jail for shoplifter

A self-confessed shoplifting addict who set fire to a caravan which spread and caused a house fire was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to twelve months jail.
Tanya Kaylene Kearnes, 22, of Newnham, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of stealing, common assault, and two counts of unlawfully setting fire to property in April.
She told police that she was addicted to shoplifting.
On Friday she pleaded guilty to new offences including stealing a pair of pruners from Bunnings and bottles of liquor worth $122 from Dan Murphys.
She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and using abusive language to a police officer.
Police prosecutor Bradley Collins said Kearnes had been asked to leave a party at her next door neighbor's house at Newnham on June 10.
"The defendant refused and went off her face causing the complainant to flee," he said.
Kearnes returned to the house and smashed three windows.
"The defendant ran away and was arrested nearby," he said.
He said while under arrest she called a female officer a dirty slut and twice attempted to spit on her but missed.
Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said that Kearnes had been found to be unsuitable for a home detention order.
"Given her age jail ought to be a last resort," she said. Ms Flanagan said she had spent two months in custody in the past.
She said that Kearnes was intoxicated and had not taken medication at the time of the destroy property charges.
The most recent stealing had been done in company with a much older defendant and her client had returned the stolen items.
She said Kearnes had initially been charged with arson after setting fire to a caravan which then spread to a house. It had since been downgraded to unlawfully set fire to property.
"This is behaviour she is extremely remorseful about because it is the house where her mother and siblings resided at," Ms Flanagan said.
She said Kearnes had recognised that she may have a problem with stealing, but hoped that a community correction order would point her in the right direction.
Ms Flanagan said the stealing was under the influence of illicit substances when she wanted to obtain goods to sell.
Magistrate Simon Brown said that an assault on a taxi driver in which Kearnes punched him three to four times was serious.
"Taxi drivers are vulnerable people so general deterrence must play a role," he said.
He said the most serious charge was the fire where she used an accelerant to set fire to the caravan and then caught fire to a house owned by a charity.
"The caravan was destroyed and the house suffered significant damage," Mr Brown said.
He said the offending had continued over 12 months and had not dissipated.
He said custody was a two-edged sword because it exposed a young person to a corrupting influences of prison.
"Having given this urgent consideration I have reluctantly come to the view that imprisonment is the only option reasonably open to the court," he said.
Mr Brown sentenced Kearnes to twelve months jail with seven months suspended for two years.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
