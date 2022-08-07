The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

On this day 24 years ago Launceston council pushed for a study for a North Esk weir

August 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIMES PAST: Council in big push for weir in 1998

In August 1998, the Federal Government had been asked to pay for a feasibility study into the North Esk River in Launceston.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.