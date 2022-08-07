TIMES PAST: Council in big push for weir in 1998

In August 1998, the Federal Government had been asked to pay for a feasibility study into the North Esk River in Launceston.
A submission for the $60,000 grant had been prepared by the Launceston City Council for Federal Local Government Minister Alex Somlyay.
The council had argued that a weir would overcome the big tidal range in the lower North Esk, improve water quality and allow the development of new freshwater recreation areas.
It suggested several possible siting options between Home Point, where the North Esk joins the Tamar and the Inveresk railway bridge.
Depending on its design, the weir and associated costs would have cost up to $2million.
The council had been supported in the project by the managing director of engineering firm Crisp Bros, Guy Peltzer, who had been involved in weir building projects in Europe.
The project was first suggested in the 1980 Riveredge study as a cheaper alternative to a 1911 plan for a weir and lock system across the Tamar downstream from Rosevears.
The council submission said after years of neglect the city was beginning to concentrate more on its river system, particularly with the redevelopment of the Inveresk railyards site, where more than $20 million had been spent so far.
It said the North Esk was a critical part of the link between Inveresk and the central business district and it would greatly improve the aesthetics of the area if the river could be maintained at a relatively high level.
A weird would also provide waterbird and wildlife havens and more recreational waters on the North Esk flood plan.
The council said that a full study was needed to assess what effect a weir could have on flood levels and siltation in the North Esk, and what impact consistently high water levels would have on the water table below Inveresk, Invermay and parts of the city.
A strong supporter of the study, Bass Liberal MHR Warwick Smith, said that if the study proceeded there would be full consultation with the North Esk and Scotch Oakburn College rowing clubs, who had boat sheds upstream from the likely weir site near Charles St bridge.
The submission called for a four-stage study over 10 months to take the project up to design and construction.
