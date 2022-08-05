The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Scotch Oakburn students host sleepout to raise money for homeless

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:57am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THINKING INSIDE THE BOX: Cadence Brown is organising a Year 12 Sleepout in support of the Salvation Army. Picture: Paul Scambler

Year 12 students at Scotch Oakburn College in Launceston will spend a night sleeping outside to raise money for the homeless.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.