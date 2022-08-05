Year 12 students at Scotch Oakburn College in Launceston will spend a night sleeping outside to raise money for the homeless.
The brainchild of Student Executive member Cadence Brown, the charitable students aim to raise $10,000 through the sleepout, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army's Sleepout campaign, the major fundraiser for its 'Street2Home' program.
Beginning at 5pm on August 12, students over the age of 18 will spend a night in the open with only sleeping bags and blankets on the school's campus.
"I've grown up with the Salvation Army my whole life, and I've participated in these in the past, so I thought it'd be quite beneficial," Ms Brown said.
Although the Salvos' Sleepout event has taken place in Hobart in previous years, she said this would be the first time it would take place in the state's North.
"We wanted to do something as a Year 12 cohort that could make a difference this year, and we saw it as our chance," she said.
"It really opens the eyes of students, because it's something that they have to experience. And then it hits them with the reality of what the situation really is for the homeless".
Acting head of senior school Jane Gregg said Ms Brown and the Student Executive body had organised the event on their own accord.
"They realise that they do have a privileged lifestyle, but they're willing to make that sacrifice and go that little bit extra to help somebody else less fortunate," Ms Gregg said.
"We're looking for it to become an annual event with the student body, so we're hoping that this will be the first of many to come".
Ms Gregg said the student's parents had also been supportive of the initiative, which she said would give them "a night out in reality".
Despite only just announcing the fundraiser, Scotch Oakburn College has already raised over $500, putting it in the top five fundraising teams for S2H in the state so far.
The money raised will go towards Salvos ongoing effort to locate the state's homeless population and provide crisis housing.
