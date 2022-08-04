A former defence force officer has told a Royal Commission in Hobart his superiors coerced him to change statement on a combat that killed three Afghani children.
Gavin Tunstall fronted the inquiry into veteran suicides on Thursday to give a harrowing account of 15-year career in the army, which included two deployments to Afghanistan that left him with lifelong psychological scars.
Mr Tunstall on his first deployment was required to undertake a post-combat sweep of an area and identified three children that had been killed, positioned near a machine gun.
He said he believed they were aged between 10 and 12 years old.
In reporting to his commanding officer about the combat, Mr Tunstall said he was told his version of events appeared to be different to those in his team.
He said he was instructed to use the term 'fighting age male' to describe the children.
"The commanding officer told me that I was incorrect and I needed to change my statement because it wasn't three children, there was only one," Mr Tunstall said.
He said from then on, he started to develop what would be years of psychological torment that he hadn't been trained to cope with or prepared for.
"The psychological stuff is post-war," Mr Tunstall said.
"I don't know how you can prepare youself psychologically for something you've never seen before."
After the first deployment to Afghanistan, he said he was ashamed of the experience. "I thought it was one of the good guys up until that point," Mr Tunstall said.
He said he was forced to fake improvements in mental health because he didn't want to lose his career for the sake of his family
Mr Tunstall said a change in medication administered by his psychiatrist resulted in him being placed in hospital for months of mental health treatment.
He said he ended up leaving his family due to his behaviour, after which he experienced serious suicide ideation.
"I struggle every day with the pain of my physical injuries and the mental anguish of my service," Mr Tunstall said. "I will never be the same again."
He said he wanted to see more help for the families of veterans, acknowledging that his experiences had impacted his closest loved ones.
"My children have been psychologically damaged from all this and so has my wife," Mr Tunstall said.
Unversity of Tasmania psychiatry senior lecturer Jonathan Lane said detailed to the commission his work within the defence force and provision of mental health assistance to former personnel.
He said there there needed to be a voice of lived experience in the field of psychiatry in order to affectly combat post traumatic stress disorder among veterans.
"When you talk to clinicians, they just don't get it and that is the power of incorporating lived experience," Dr Lane said.
He said his research had indicated that the use of peers to develop psychological education and interventions had been effective.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
