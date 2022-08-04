Launceston have announced four of their stars have re-signed for 2023 leading into their first-versus-third clash with Clarence at Bellerive Oval.
Skipper Jobi Harper, last year's Baldock Medallist Joe Groenewegen, two-time Peter Hudson Medallist Dylan Riley and rising star Bailey Gillow will all be at the Blues next season.
Advertisement
"We are always conscious of the current season we are in but always have an eye on the future as well," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"The framework around that for us was getting the guys that have had long, established careers in the competition and this footy club [re-signed].
"To have your skipper on board gives everyone a bit of confidence that we are tracking in the right direction and Joey Wagon and Dyl Riley in their own right are in the top handful of players over their careers in this competition.
"To have those experienced guys going into their 13th and 12th seasons respectively is really healthy for our club and Bailey Gillow ... we are really excited to see what he can bring to the competition in coming years."
While locking in some big guns, Thorp's focus remains squarely on Clarence.
The Kangaroos have won four on the trot, including a 127-point win over North Hobart last week, but it's the wins over Lauderdale and North Launceston that have impressed Thorp.
"We've played them twice this year and they've really challenged us and like any side that's developing synergy, they are going to be better the year goes," he said.
"They've got some key personnel back in their side and we are looking forward to the contest."
The Blues have made only one change this week, with Jamieson House returning from COVID for the suspended Jayden Hinds.
This means the reigning premiers will be without their skipper Jobi Harper, who misses again due to work commitments, as House strengthens the defence against the home side's in-form forwards.
Former Melbourne player Colin Garland (45 season goals), Ollie Preshaw (22) and Bryce Alomes (eight) have been in form up forward, with Thorp praising the man who was drafted alongside him.
"Colin has brought a lot to their football club, clearly," he said.
"He's still really engaged and playing high-level footy at 34, it just speaks of the impact guys like him can have around a football club.
"Jamieson House has traditionally played on Colin and that won't change, we don't see a need to change there."
Advertisement
Given the weather in the North of the state in recent days, Thorp is pleased that his side is playing on Bellerive Oval, with Windsor Park copping some of the deluge.
"Looking at our ground at the moment, the appealing part of playing at Blundstone this week is the venue itself," he said on Thursday.
"We are very, very fortunate to have AFL venues within our competition and outside of our AFL venues, Kingborough as an example is A-grade.
"Getting on an AFL surface, playing a quality team with both teams fairly close to full strength, it should be an interesting contest."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.