The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jobi Harper leads Launceston's early-year 2023 re-signings

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 4 2022 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Returning: Joe Groenewegen has signed with Launceston for season 2023. Pictures: Phillip Biggs

Launceston have announced four of their stars have re-signed for 2023 leading into their first-versus-third clash with Clarence at Bellerive Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.