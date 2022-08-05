LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No justification for state's power price hikes

THERE is no way our state government can justify the steep increase in electricity costs now being suffered across the community.
What has increased as far as Tasmanian power prices are concerned?
The water in our dams and rivers?
The air that blows across the state?
Our government's choice to tie our power prices to the steep increases in coal and gas prices interstate does not justify the penalty now being levied on Tasmanian users.
For one, let Tasmanians enjoy the benefits accruing to us and the foresight of earlier governments.
I can promise long memories on this issue.
WHEN are they going to realise the mud that builds up in the basins of the Tamar and North Esk rivers is a natural occurrence that's been happening for thousands of years and will continue to do so?
Invermay is not called the swamp for nothing.
Most of the suburb in early settlement was mud and swamp that was filled in over the years, built on with drainage and levee holding the water back.
The logging and farming practices of the last century are bringing more silt down and depositing around the junction of the three rivers creating the mud flats we see today.
If we dam the Tamar and create a freshwater lake, we will still have the silt coming down and getting dumped.
This will probably raisie water levels and, without dredging removing the mud, there won't be much of a lake in a few years' time
PROPOSED hydrogen plants for Tasmania would use masses of both electricity and water which is a concern as Hydro storage lakes have already dropped to their prudent storage level.
I would have thought it would make more sense to instead focus on boosting the creation of electricity from sea water.
This has been successfully achieved by wave swell at King Island.
