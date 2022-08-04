The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ten COVID deaths in four days in August as Premier Jeremy Rockliff says state is learning from latest wave

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hospitalisations due to COVID have been reducing this month, but deaths and ICU admissions are continuing.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the government will apply lessons from the latest COVID wave to better protect elderly Tasmanians in the future as the state records 10 deaths in the first four days of August.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.