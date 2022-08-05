Check out what's happening in Launceston!

FARM FESTIVAL
Until 7 August
To be held from August 4-7, agriCULTURED celebrates the diversity of food and drink production in Northern Tasmania. The event will include dinners showcasing local produce, conversation on sustainability, fermentation demonstrations, on-farm workshops, artworks, music and Tasmanian food and drinks.
WHISKY WEEK
August 8-14
For one week, every year, whisky lovers get together and share their story and passion for whisky and spirits with people from around the world. Celebrating the achievements and craft of Tasmanian distillers, Tasmanian Whisky Week is a celebration of the numerous Tasmanian distilleries, their spirits and whisky. Events are being held across the state, with multiple distilleries in the North taking part. For a full list of events and tickets visit www.taswhiskyweek.com
WORLD BAIJOU DAY
August 9
Learn more about the process of making traditional Chinese alcoholic spirit Baijou and taste the varieties created by Launceston-based distiller SanYou at this event to celebrate World Baijou Day. The event will be held on Tuesday at The Barrel Collective, Brisbane Street, Launceston. Tickets are $20 and include a baijou cocktail and taster flight. Tickets available via SanYou and The Barrel Collective Instagram pages.
THE LION KING
August 16-18
Stage Right Youth Theatre are getting ready for their production of the much loved Disney story The Lion King. Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters journey from Pride Rock to the jungle ... and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. The show will be held at 6:30pm each night between August 16 to 18. For tickets visit Theatre North.
SHAKE RATTLE AND ROLL
August 19
Launceston's dancing superstar Lily Cornish is set to perform for Tassie audiences as part of the Shake Rattle 'n' Roll nationwide tour. The current Dancing with the Stars champion is returning to her home state for the show. Audiences will be treated to the most memorable tunes from all the greats including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny O'Keefe, Bobby Darin, Chuck Berry, Doris Day, Ritchie Valens, Jerry Lee Lewis and more. Debuting in 1993 with humble beginnings in Melbourne, the fever took hold fast and Shake, Rattle and Roll is celebrating 30 years since they first immortalised the '50s/60s.
HILLTOP HOODS
August 20
Bringing their new arena tour to Tasmania is sure to excite fans of Australian hip-hop royalty Hilltop Hoods.
The multi-platinum selling and award-winning group are back on the road for the first time in three years, adding Hobart's MyState Bank Arena to their tour.
For tickets visit the Ticketek website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
