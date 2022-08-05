Check out what's happening in Launceston!

Launceston's dancing superstar Lily Cornish is set to perform for Tassie audiences as part of the Shake Rattle 'n' Roll nationwide tour. The current Dancing with the Stars champion is returning to her home state for the show. Audiences will be treated to the most memorable tunes from all the greats including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny O'Keefe, Bobby Darin, Chuck Berry, Doris Day, Ritchie Valens, Jerry Lee Lewis and more. Debuting in 1993 with humble beginnings in Melbourne, the fever took hold fast and Shake, Rattle and Roll is celebrating 30 years since they first immortalised the '50s/60s.

