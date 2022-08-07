The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

West Tamar councillor has say on local government review interim report

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated August 8 2022 - 10:08am, first published August 7 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor questions absence of amalgamation in review report

Any mention of amalgamations was deliberately avoided during the first stage of Tasmania's local government review, but a councillor in the state's north has emphasised the need for in-depth discussion around the topic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.