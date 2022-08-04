Lovers of science will be able to learn from hundreds of scientists and experts in a range of fields over the next two weeks as the Beaker Street Festival finally comes to the North.
For the first time in the event's history, a number of activities will take place in the northern regions such as celestial navigation, the science behind UTAS stadium, sparkling wine demonstrations, as well as a number of other activities.
Executive Director of the Beaker Street Festival, Dr Margo Adler said the festival wanted to have a bigger footprint in the North.
"One of the things we're trying to do with the festival is really showcase the science behind everyday life," Dr Adler said.
"We have really tried to bring in a much broader audience who might normally think of themselves as science enthusiasts because there really is science in everything.
"I think by showing that and showing how much we interact with science on a very regular basis, it really brings more people in and it also shows people like wow, this is really fascinating."
Celestial navigator and former mariner, Jeremey Parker, will be holding a talk with astronomer Chris Parkes at the Launceston Planetarium on August 12.
"Celestial navigation is how sailors use to find their way around the sea until we had GPS. It's a means of determining your position at sea, by reference to celestial bodies.
"We rely on the work of astronomers, they are absolutely fundamental to the way in which it works. It's the astronomers who have done all the hard work. We just observe how high in the sky that body is, do a few simple calculations and we can tell where we are.
Mr Parker said the fundamental principle by which celestial navigation works is very simple.
"What I hope in that session in the planetarium is to just give people a more concrete, graspable understanding of what we're doing when we point this ancient instrument (sextant) up in the sky, what we're doing, and why we're doing it.
"The reason I like to demystify a subject is that people understand the principles behind something, behind any discipline or subject.
The Festival will run from August 5-August 14, with offerings in Hobart and the southern region, Cradle Mountain, Tasmania's East Coast and Launceston.
The festival seeks to broaden people's understanding of what science is, and what it means to be an expert.
"Beaker Street Festival is not shying away from the tough topics," Dr Adler said.
"We are out to create an inclusive community that shares a sense of wonder and curiosity about our world, and to shine a spotlight on the pressing issues that affect us all."
"In the world we're living in, science is probably one of the most important issues that we all need to kind of come together on.
"It's really important to be able to be clear on what science is, and it's not opinion, it's the very careful study of the world around us that many, many people engage in, even if they don't necessarily think of themselves as scientists," she said.
A full program of the festival is available here.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
