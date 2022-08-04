Brawler fined $2000 for assault

A George Town man was lucky he did not seriously injure a fellow drinker when he rammed his head into a wall and punched him in a bar fight at a George Town hotel, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Anson Henry Robert Long, 20, pleaded guilty to a count of common assault on April 8, 2022.
Police prosecutor Natalie Clark said the assault followed taunting of the complainant which prompted the complainant to complain to management at the Pier Hotel.
After further verbal exchanges, the defendant grabbed the complainant by the T-shirt, lifted him up and pushed from the floor, ramming the complainant into a wall.
He then punched him two to three times before patrons separated the pair.
Defence counsel Patrick O'Halloran said that the complainant had resumed his seat at the bar and continued to remonstrate.
"The complainant was seemingly unscathed," Mr O' Halloran said.
He said Long conceded that he was affected by alcohol after early knock-off drinks.
"He is a youthful offender with no prior convictions," Mr O' Halloran said.
He sought that no conviction be recorded because Mr Long required a working with vulnerable people ticket for his job.
Magistrate Simon Brown rejected defence counsel's submission.
"I do not accept that, this sort of offence is not uncommon," Mr Brown said.
He said that people could get badly hurt in such incidents and general deterrence required that it be made clear that the sort of behaviour displayed by Long was completely unacceptable.
"You have pleaded guilty to a serious assault which occurred in a hotel after a verbal exchange," he said.
"You had had too much to drink and this led you to assault him badly."
He said the assault occurred in public where people had gone for a drink.
"They weren't there to see this disgraceful display of violence," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown said that if Long had a record [prior offence of violence] he would be thinking about sending him to jail.
"I'm not going to do that today but I will impose a heavy fine so that if you come before the court again a magistrate may think 'gosh that assault must have been serious'," he said.
He imposed a fine of $2000.
"Mr Long, you are leaving with a conviction for a serious assault," he said.
"You would be wise to keep in mind that if anything like this happens again your situation would be absolutely dire."
