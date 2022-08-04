Leading trainer Ben Yole hopes to continue a good week when recent stable addition Diamonds N Cash lines up in the Open Discretionary at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Yole got a double at Melton on Wednesday night with Denstown and Nifty Jolt to move into the top 10 on the Victorian statewide trainers' premiership.
Advertisement
He has been campaigning horses in that state for the past 10 weeks, netting 28 wins and 55 minor placings with his 125 starters.
He still has 16 horses over there.
"I have no intention of bringing them home in the short term because it's a while before we get back to having two meetings every week in Tasmania," he said.
"The Victorian campaign has worked out very good - it's been successful so far."
On the home front, Yole couldn't have been happier with Diamonds N Cash at his debut for the stable last week.
"He needed the run being first-up in the state and will be better this week," the trainer said.
"He got caught outside the leader and it took a very good horse (Sunny Sanz) to beat him by a half head after having soft run."
Diamonds N Cash is opposed to another good field in this week's 2200m stand but has a very good record from behind the tapes (four wins and four placings from 10 starts) and Yole believes he is up to winning a race of that quality.
"Definitely ... I expect him to do very well in free-for-alls in Tasmania," the trainer said.
Diamonds N Cash will again be driven by the trainer's brother Mark who had a two-meeting suspension imposed last Sunday held over for a week.
The main dangers look to be Harjeet, who ran home nicely when returning from a long break a fortnight ago, his stablemate Izaha, 30m backmarker The Shallows and polemarker Be Major Threat.
Sunday night's Discretionary, officially named the Madona Miss Stakes, was one of six open-class races given a considerable stakes boost during the week - from $9900 to $15,000 - with funds redirected from the Easter Cup.
The meeting also features the $12,000 King Fillies & Mares and $10,500 Cliff Robins Memorial 2YO.
Promising Tasmanian galloper Ubriaco is a $10 chance in latest markets on the Benchmark 70 Handicap (1400m) at Ballarat on Friday.
The race is a heat of the Synthetic Middle Distance Series which has a $50,000 final over 1500m a fortnight later.
Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson has long-term Devonport Cup ambitions for Ubriaco who has won three races on the synthetic track.
He hopes to given the five-year-old a run over the Devonport Cup trip of 1880m later this prep. before sending him for a break.
Advertisement
Stevenson also has Tennessee Beach engaged in Friday's 1200m Maiden Plate where she is quoted at $11 on tab.com.au.
FREAK ON A LEAD (R1 No. 2): Looked the best of good things beaten when third to Donna's Day and Nev's Boy last week when he was slowly away, over-raced, forced wide on the turn and crowded for room in the straight. Steps up from 1200m to 1400m but hasn't missed a place in four starts over the longer trip.
MULTISANTI (R2 No. 4): His debut third at Spreyton was a good run after missing the start and racing greenly in the straight. Drew right off the track at Mowbray last start and had to be fired up to get across before fading late. Should run money this time in a race that doesn't look too deep.
HER THOUGHTS (R4 No.10): Like stablemate Freak On A Lead, she was a hard watch last week when caught four wide most of the trip and forced via the cape on the home turn. Barrier draw has done her no favours again here but just needs to get a reasonable run to be making amends.
DOONICAN (R6 No. 1): This former Chris Waller-trained gelding didn't have much luck at his Tasmanian debut at Mowbray a fortnight ago when he was caught off the track for a good part of the race. Will need to have come on from that run, because this is harder, but should get easier time from barrier 1.
FIGHTING FIRE (R1 No. 1): Unable to break through since coming from SA but been placed past five starts. The last time he drew the pole he was beaten for early speed and took a sit before flashing home to just miss. If it's a similar scenario here he should be hard hold out with any luck.
Advertisement
BUSTER WILLIAM (R 7 No. 8): May not be finding the line with quite the same enthusiasm as he did earlier his career but, if Mark Yole can time his run, this looks well within his scope. Has been runner-up in tougher races to Sunny Sanz and Kuyomi at two of his past five starts.
MAJOR LESTER (R8 No. 13): Looked a good thing beaten when second to Kadar in last week's 4&5YO Classic when shuffled back to last at the 400m and flashed home with limited racing room in the straight to fail by only a half neck. Well graded here with claim for Mitch Ford.
TEE JAY CEE (R9 No. 2): Good effort to win here two starts ago after copping a severe check then showed that was no fluke last week when brave second to Velocity Stride after leading and not getting much peace. Has services of Mitch Ford again and no-one in state is driving any better.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.