The government has expanded job hunting opportunities in Launceston with the opening of its Northern Employment and Business Hub on Thursday.
The regional job hub, which was moved from George Town to Launceston, will help job seekers find work and connect local employers with new staff.
New Minister for Skills, Training and Workforce Growth, Felix Ellis, said the hub has helped more than 100 jobseekers find work since it began operations, and would operate in the areas of Meander Valley, West Tamar, George Town, Northern Midlands Local Government Areas, as well as Flinders Island.
"To be able to provide those opportunities to people in communities such as here in Launceston right across the greater north and around our state is just so important for making sure that the next generation have the jobs and opportunities that we want to see them have here in Tasmania," he said.
Susie Bower, chief executive officer of the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone, which will manage the new Launceston hub, said the launch was "all about finding local jobs for local people".
"But we also work with the businesses and we work with training providers to make sure that there are opportunities for job seekers to upskill if they don't quite have the qualifications that some of our employers are looking for," she said.
Another northern jobs hub is at St Helens.
