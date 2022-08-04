George Town can take a step towards a return to finals for the first time in nearly a decade if they manage to overcome Deloraine at Blue Gum Park.
This season's Cinderella story have to overcome a run of three consecutive losses in order to keep their finals destiny in their own hands. With the Saints' percentage, the club is effectively in a 'win and you're in' situation as they face a Deloraine side chasing their first win of the season.
"It's a huge game for both teams, Deloraine will see it as an opportunity to get their first win on the board while we're desperate to secure that finals birth," George Town co-coach Joel Coad said.
"We've been disappointed with the way we have gone about it in the past month or so, we know our best footy is good enough to match it with anyone so we'll be looking to put in a four quarter effort."
Cam Curtis is set to make his senior debut for the Saints. Deloraine will have a bolstered side with Tyson Gardam, Karlton Wadley, Jarrod Scott and Stan Tyson set to come in and Jameson Gale, Matthew Allen and Ward Rakei coming out of the side.
"We are playing better football for longer periods over the last few weeks, this weekend looks to be a slog in the wet weather and evens up the contest," Deloraine coach Nathan Lowe said.
"Our players are still looking for their first win and we only have two games left to achieve this, so we're looking forward to a good contest."
Scottsdale's hopes of staying alive in the finals race will rest on whether they can tame an in-form Longford side who visit the Magpies' nest on Saturday.
Longford have entrenched themselves in the top three after winning their past six games with no side scoring more than 38 against them in the past three games. The Magpies are a game behind George Town entering the round but with a superior percentage, the last finals spot remains a possibility for Scottsdale if they end the Tigers' winning streak.
Last time they played, Longford accounted for the Magpies by 46 points in round 8.
Bridgenorth could have a decisive say in the finals picture as South Launceston at Parrot Park. The Bulldogs have clawed into the finals spots with three successive wins and need a win to confirm their destiny due to their healthy percentage.
The Parrots shook up the finals spots when they knocked off George Town in round 15 and will be looking to square the ledger against the Bulldogs who beat them in their previous encounter. If Bridgenorth knocked off the Bulldogs, South Launceston would have to wait on other results next week to confirm their appearance in finals due to being on the bye in the final round.
Bracknell could put one hand on the minor premiership and send Hillwood's finals hopes into a tailspin when they head to Shark Park.
Hillwood have won four of their seven wins at home while the Redlegs have been comfortable on away trips with five of their 11 victories coming away from Bracknell ahead of the trip to Shark Park.
The reigning premiers will be bolstered by the return of last season's Clarrie Boon medallist Josh Holland in time for the Sharks' clash. Last time they played, it was the Redlegs by 14 points with Holland's three goals proving critical to the win.
Jack Dyer and Sam Borlini are marked as players to watch after the pair trained strongly and both had impressive performances last round.
"It's obviously a big game for us and Hillwood will be ready to go because they're playing for a finals spot so they're not going to go lightly into this," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"They're pretty good on their home deck where they've won a lot of games this year so it'll be a cracking game.
"I think the guys from last year know what the reward is like and make sure that we leave no stone unturned."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
