Jacquelene Drinkall is curating an upcoming show at Sawtooth Gallery, titled Teleplasticity, Teleplasti City and Activist Neuroaesthetics in Video Art.
Ms Drinkall is a visual artist, writer, performer and curator working with a range of mediums to explore integral telepathies and telekinetics operating within the contemporary society of control.
'Telepasticity' is a term derived from both the psychic arts and electrical science for materialising things that are coded, imaged or imagined at a distance into a tangible and very present form.
Teleplasticity is also intended to reference the fine arts and cognitive brain science use of the term 'plasticity' too: the 'plastic arts' is synonymous with the visual/spatial fine arts; and 'neuroplasticity' is the brain's ability to defy predictability and change itself through recursivity and feedback.
"The Activist Neuroaestheics component on the exhibition was originally made and screened in Berlin," Ms Drinkall said.
"I'm bringing it here to Tassie, but adding in some Tassie artists here to the exhibition. We have Tricky Walsh and John Marthick and Peter Hill among others.
"The works looks at issues such as brain computer interfaces, because lately we have Elon Musks Neurolink coming out and there is an Australian named Thomas Oxley who has created an invasive BCI that is helping people with disability. Neurolink is not coming from a medical background, so just seeing how that will affect people."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
