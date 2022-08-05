A little taste of China will come to Launceston to celebrate customs and traditions on World Baijou Day.
Baijou is the world's most consumed alcoholic beverage, and is drunk socially by millions of people in China.
Known as "Chinese firewater", its acquired taste for the Western palate is just starting to take off, helped along by Launceston-based company Noya Spirits.
Noya Spirits is a collaboration between former civil engineer Ian Sypkes and his partners, who came together to distill baijou in Launceston.
After a lot of testing, and experimenting, they were successful in creating Australia's first clay-pot aged baijou outside of China, made with Tasmanian ingredients to give it a local twist.
"Baijou is an acquired taste for Tasmanians, most of our customers are still Chinese people living in Australia," Mr Sypkes said.
However, he wants to change that with an event collaboration with The Barrel Collective for World Baijou Day.
World Baijou Day is on Tuesday August 9 and Mr Sypkes said it was about the Western world celebrating the traditional Chinese spirit.
"We are having a tasting plate, for ticketholders on arrival they will receive a new baijou cocktail created by The Barrel Collective and a flight of baijou to taste," he said.
Sanyou has created a one-year-old traditional baijou, but they are experimenting with new infusions and flavours.
Among the flavours will be a cherry-infused baijou, along with on that has been aged in old whisky barrels - something Mr Sypkes says is a first for Australia.
He said traditional baijou was a savoury experience, but it wasn't called Chinese firewater for nothing.
"You get those savoury, soy notes, so it's almost like that umami experience, but defining the taste profile is difficult."
He said he wanted to demystify the spirit and open it up to new audiences and share his love for the beverage.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
