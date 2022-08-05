Around the garden

In the vegetable garden, plant seedlings of leek, silverbeet, baby spinach, Bok choy, Choy Sum, celery, Chinese cabbage, kale, cauliflower, lettuce and onions. Many of the herbs can also be planted. Still a good range of potted strawberries with Red Gauntlet, Tioga and Melba, among the popular varieties. Raspberry varieties include Chilliwack, Heritage, Autumn Bliss and Chilcotin.
If you enjoy making jams, grow your own berry bushes.
Advertisement
Blueberry, blackcurrant, thornless blackberry, loganberry and jostaberry are just a few of the delicious soft fruits available in pots ready for planting.
Garlic groups include many varieties, with a range of flavours, shapes, sizes and storage qualities.
Some have a mild, sweet flavour, while others are strong and pungent. Some varieties are short storing and others keep longer, so if choose your varieties carefully, you can grow garlic throughout the year.
The weeping cherries are very floriferous, and with their attractive trunks and leaves add beauty in autumn, winter and spring, making them an ideal choice as a stand-out ornamental feature plant. Prunus subhirtella 'Pendula Rosea' has clusters of beautiful light pink pendulous flowers in spring and dark green foliage that turns a stunning orange in autumn. Grows approximately 3m x 3m. Prunus subhirtella 'Alba' puts on a stunning floral display with masses of single white flowers in spring. These trees stay small, and as they mature, grow a thicker trunk and a much fuller weeping head.
Two native climbing plants that can quickly cover an area to form a mass of colour are Hardenbergia 'White Out', with dark green leaves and beautiful snow white, pea-shaped flowers and Hardenbergia violacea 'Happy Wanderer', with pretty lilac flowers to provide dense cover for steep banks, pergolas and fences. Both plants make great groundcovers.
Many of the wattles are clothed in their brilliant yellow blooms. After flowering, tip prune to keep in a tidy shape. Prune deciduous plants of buddleja and crepe myrtle as these flower on new season's growth. The removal of old, woody growth will not affect the plant's flowering potential, in fact, it will improve and increase its flowering ability.
The fast-growing, small evergreen tree or shrub Griselinia littoralis 'Broadway Mint' makes an excellent hedge or can be used as a gap filler. This tough plant with apple green glossy leaves is tolerant of windy and coastal conditions. The insignificant flowers are followed by berries that provide a food source for birds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.