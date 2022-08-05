Around the garden

The weeping cherries are very floriferous, and with their attractive trunks and leaves add beauty in autumn, winter and spring, making them an ideal choice as a stand-out ornamental feature plant. Prunus subhirtella 'Pendula Rosea' has clusters of beautiful light pink pendulous flowers in spring and dark green foliage that turns a stunning orange in autumn. Grows approximately 3m x 3m. Prunus subhirtella 'Alba' puts on a stunning floral display with masses of single white flowers in spring. These trees stay small, and as they mature, grow a thicker trunk and a much fuller weeping head.