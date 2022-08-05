The Examiner

Around the garden

By Les Hodge
August 5 2022 - 7:30am
Now is still a good time to plant potted strawberries.

In the vegetable garden, plant seedlings of leek, silverbeet, baby spinach, Bok choy, Choy Sum, celery, Chinese cabbage, kale, cauliflower, lettuce and onions. Many of the herbs can also be planted. Still a good range of potted strawberries with Red Gauntlet, Tioga and Melba, among the popular varieties. Raspberry varieties include Chilliwack, Heritage, Autumn Bliss and Chilcotin.

