As the cash rate jumps, there is concern landlords could pass interest costs on to tenants, with some already facing rent spikes.
James Rollbusch has been paying $265 a week to rent a flat in Youngtown, but last month was told it would jump to $350 per week.
Mr Rollbusch negotiated the rent down to $325, but said a $60 increase was still significant.
"It's tough, but you've got to do it, don't you? Otherwise, you end up in a tent, unfortunately," he said.
"I can afford it, but I know there's a lot of other people out there that wouldn't be able to."
Mr Rollbusch said if he was unwilling to pay more, someone else would move in.
Tenant's Union of Tasmania senior solicitor Andrew Smith said rent had been steadily increasing for some time, with rising interest rates and the cost of living exacerbating the situation.
Mr Smith said some landlords were passing on expenses to tenants via rent increases.
He said tenants could challenge increases through the residential tenancy commissioner, who would consider maintenance, property improvements and similar nearby properties.
"But of course, it does put the onus on the tenant to challenge it," he said.
"There is a risk always that a tenant might not want to stick their neck out, because there will be sort of a black mark against them, even though that shouldn't be the case.
"Retaliatory evictions are prohibited in theory by the law, but in practice, a landlord could come up with a variety of excuses to end a lease."
Mr Smith said the Residential Tenancy Act needed substantial review and reform to provide better protections against rent increases and lease endings.
And he said the problem wouldn't simply be fixed by building more properties.
He called for more regulation on short stay accommodation and existing vacant properties, and new housing supply being allotted to community and social housing.
Treasurer and Minister for Planning Michael Ferguson said the government had implemented a fair and consistent approach to the regulation of short-stay accommodation.
"Short-stay accommodation is just one small factor in the broader housing and long-term rental market and the Government has no intention of making individual property owners the scapegoats for these issues."
"While there is no silver bullet, the best way to alleviate these pressures is to build more houses and give more options to get people into home ownership, and that's exactly what we're doing."
