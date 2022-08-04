The Examiner
Opinion

Community care funding needs urgent fix

By Senator Tammy Tyrrell
Updated August 4 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smaller aged care and other community care providers are facing a tough future. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

Community care providers are making tough choices. They don't want to let their clients down, but they're tearing their hair out figuring out how to pay their staff.

The cost of everything is going up. Lettuce. Fuel. Your mortgage repayments. It's tough out there to make ends meet. Everyone's stretching the dollar as far as it will go.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.