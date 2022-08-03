Grants Rorting is Becoming a Vocation
In recent weeks there have been additional calls for an inquiry into the way in which grants were allocated to selective community groups in Tasmania during the 2021 election campaign. Some 220 grants were pledged with many of the funded groups having direct connections to the Liberal Party usually through close relatives or aspiring candidates.
Both the Centre for Public Integrity and Transparency International have called for an inquiry. This follows on from the damning Integrity Commission report into the 2018 lection commitments of the Liberal Party.
The Deputy Premier of Tasmania's response was to dismiss the calls and to justify the process by making four claims.
Each of these is at best a half truth enabled by the murkiness of what happens during election campaigns.
The situation during an election campaign is very muddled since once the Parliament is prorouged the caretaker decisions can be seen simply as election commitment of a political party to be funded if they gain office.
The normal processes of accountability (such as calls for applications of worthy projects, clear guidelines, assessment of proposals, parliamentary scrutiny) do not generally apply to election campaigns - but of course they should!
So to be clear the issue is not about legality it is about fairness and ethics. Its also not an issue peculiar to the Liberal Party, they just happened to win the last two elections.
Let's assume that some connection to a political party is a sensible position to take especially in a relatively small place such as Tasmania. Many Tasmanians have multiple roles in civic, sporting and cultural activities. But the question is not whether there is a connection but whether any such connections:
Sadly for democracy in all likelihood the answer to all three questions will be a resounding 'no'. But then again because of the lack of transparency we may never be entitled to know. If the process were open and transparent we would expect to see a similar number of connections to other political parties and independents. Again we can presume that did not happened.
The first step in hiding from accountability and transparency is to not have clear and public process open to all. The second step is to use partisan decision makers with minimal traces of the assessment process. The third step is to hide the bare minimum of the decisions amongst many thousands of pages of budget documents and call it transparency.
The final step is to lambast anyone who dares criticise the first three steps.
Sadly all these boxes are ticked.
These are all important reasons why trust in politicians continue to slide. Whilst not in the same categories as having your hand in the till it smacks of being unethical and unfair.
Most Tasmanians would probably be more accepting if the processes were transparent, that is, politicians were open in acknowledging a primary goal of election grants funding is to encourage voting. We would be much better to discuss how best to put guidelines around the behaviours rather than deny their existence. The immediate challenge is that some of the decisions slide from broadly encouraging people to vote for a party to much more problematic possibilities of direct conflict of interest and benefit to individual candidates.
The Government response that 'We would challenge anyone who claims these investments benefit candidates and not the community' is classic spin and a setting up straw man. Every grant will have some community benefit but when the grants are biased towards one party rather than another there will also be personal and party voting benefits.
Democratic rules and principles are there to guide ethical and fair behaviours not to be selectively manipulated for political gain.
We see again and again most all the checks and balances failing for example a rigorous Code of Conduct for both Politicians and the Tasmanian State Service would put the brakes on such behaviours. Now would be a good time for such a conversation.
In Tasmania there is now a raft of ethical and fairness issues in play including political donations, lobbying, codes of conduct for politicians and grants rorting.
We need to change the tone of the conversation to include not just the key democratic principles (such as accountability and transparency) but also the ethics and values that underpin them.
We should reject the debasing of democracy to simple half truths.
Professor David Adams
University of Tasmania
